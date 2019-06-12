Polaris Industries Inc. (NYSE:PII) Stake Decreased by Pictet Asset Management Ltd.

Pictet Asset Management Ltd. decreased its position in shares of Polaris Industries Inc. (NYSE:PII) by 2.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 20,219 shares of the company’s stock after selling 600 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Polaris Industries were worth $1,707,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PII. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Polaris Industries by 6.8% in the first quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 10,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $886,000 after purchasing an additional 672 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Polaris Industries by 0.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,785,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $488,496,000 after acquiring an additional 52,706 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in Polaris Industries by 0.6% in the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 99,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,367,000 after acquiring an additional 627 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Polaris Industries by 115.7% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 18,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,522,000 after acquiring an additional 9,673 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFG Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Polaris Industries by 88.0% in the first quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 8,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $704,000 after acquiring an additional 3,908 shares during the last quarter. 78.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Polaris Industries alerts:

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wedbush raised shares of Polaris Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $101.00 to $117.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Polaris Industries from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $96.00 to $99.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Polaris Industries from $104.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on shares of Polaris Industries to $102.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Polaris Industries in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $123.00 price objective on the stock. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $109.08.

In other news, insider Stephen L. Eastman sold 8,028 shares of Polaris Industries stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.97, for a total transaction of $786,503.16. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,734,656.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PII traded down $0.38 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $90.34. 2,208 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 713,369. The stock has a market cap of $5.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.77, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.26. Polaris Industries Inc. has a 12 month low of $70.27 and a 12 month high of $131.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40.

Polaris Industries (NYSE:PII) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. Polaris Industries had a net margin of 5.22% and a return on equity of 46.89%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.08 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Polaris Industries Inc. will post 6.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.61 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.70%. Polaris Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 37.20%.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “Polaris Industries Inc. (NYSE:PII) Stake Decreased by Pictet Asset Management Ltd.” was originally posted by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this piece on another publication, it was stolen and republished in violation of US & international copyright and trademark law. The original version of this piece can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2019/06/12/polaris-industries-inc-nysepii-stake-decreased-by-pictet-asset-management-ltd.html.

Polaris Industries Company Profile

Polaris Industries Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets power sports vehicles worldwide. It operates in five segments: ORV/Snowmobiles, Motorcycles, Global Adjacent Markets, Aftermarket, and Boats. The company offers off-road vehicles (ORVs), including all-terrain vehicles and side-by-side vehicles; snowmobiles and snow bike conversion kit systems; motorcycles; low emission, light duty hauling, passenger, and industrial vehicles; and boats.

Featured Story: Diluted Earnings Per Share

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PII? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Polaris Industries Inc. (NYSE:PII).

Receive News & Ratings for Polaris Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Polaris Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.