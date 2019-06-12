Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 21,933 Shares of Best Buy Co Inc (NYSE:BBY)

Principal Financial Group Inc. decreased its holdings in Best Buy Co Inc (NYSE:BBY) by 3.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 541,406 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after selling 21,933 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Best Buy were worth $38,471,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BBY. Creative Planning raised its holdings in Best Buy by 0.3% in the first quarter. Creative Planning now owns 56,749 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $4,033,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Best Buy by 28.0% in the first quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC now owns 768 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in Best Buy by 0.7% in the first quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc now owns 23,831 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $1,693,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. raised its holdings in Best Buy by 5.7% in the first quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 3,202 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $228,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Foster & Motley Inc. raised its holdings in Best Buy by 2.4% in the first quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 7,414 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $527,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. 78.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Hubert Joly sold 139,133 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.53, for a total value of $9,534,784.49. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 655,050 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,890,576.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Corie S. Barry sold 27,788 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.55, for a total transaction of $1,904,867.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 120,093 shares in the company, valued at $8,232,375.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,052,877 shares of company stock worth $70,711,573 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BBY traded down $0.76 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $64.76. 25,401 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,278,652. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.16, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.05. Best Buy Co Inc has a 1 year low of $47.72 and a 1 year high of $84.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 1.12.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 23rd. The technology retailer reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $9.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.14 billion. Best Buy had a net margin of 3.54% and a return on equity of 47.91%. The business’s revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.82 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Best Buy Co Inc will post 5.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Best Buy announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, February 27th that allows the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the technology retailer to repurchase up to 18.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 13th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 12th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.09%. Best Buy’s payout ratio is currently 37.59%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on BBY. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Best Buy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $72.00 to $88.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Best Buy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $71.00 target price on shares of Best Buy in a report on Friday, May 17th. Oppenheimer cut shares of Best Buy from a “buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 25th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Best Buy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 11th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.81.

Best Buy Company Profile

Best Buy Co, Inc operates as a retailer of technology products, services, and solutions in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide Computing and Mobile Phones, such as computing and peripherals, e-readers, networking products, tablets, and wearables, as well as mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; consumer electronics, including digital imaging, health and fitness, home theater, portable audio, and smart home products; and entertainment products consisting of drones, movies, music, and toys, as well as gaming hardware and software, and virtual reality and other software products.

