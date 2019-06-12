Private Advisor Group LLC Has $1.63 Million Holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI)

Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI) by 7.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,026 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,304 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF were worth $1,632,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 56.6% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,761,913 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $431,143,000 after buying an additional 1,720,255 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $139,893,000. Q3 Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $3,285,000. Duality Advisers LP bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $51,363,000. Finally, Main Management ETF Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Main Management ETF Advisors LLC now owns 266,400 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $19,114,000 after buying an additional 15,300 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:XBI traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $81.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 61,577 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,961,708. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has a fifty-two week low of $64.38 and a fifty-two week high of $101.55.

About SPDR S&P Biotech ETF

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

