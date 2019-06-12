ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil (NYSEARCA:UCO) Shares Down 8.3%

ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil (NYSEARCA:UCO)’s share price fell 8.3% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $15.09 and last traded at $15.28. 6,307,686 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 93% from the average session volume of 3,275,721 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.67.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Meridian Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil during the first quarter worth about $29,000. U S Global Investors Inc. bought a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil during the 1st quarter worth approximately $75,000. Aveo Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil during the 1st quarter worth approximately $214,000. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil during the 4th quarter worth approximately $178,000. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil during the 1st quarter worth approximately $290,000.

ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil Company Profile (NYSEARCA:UCO)

ProShares Ultra DJ-UBS Crude Oil seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the daily performance of the Dow Jones UBS Crude Oil Sub-Index. The Dow Jones-UBS Crude Oil Sub-Index is intended to reflect the performance of crude oil as measured by the price of futures contracts of sweet, light crude oil traded on the New York Mercantile Exchange (the NYMEX), including roll costs, without regard to income earned on cash positions.

