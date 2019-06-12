Prudential Public Limited (NYSE:PUK) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Prudential Public Limited (NYSE:PUK) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company.

PUK has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup upgraded shares of Prudential Public from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Prudential Public from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 22nd. ValuEngine raised shares of Prudential Public from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Prudential Public in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Prudential Public by 41.6% during the 4th quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 57,302 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,027,000 after purchasing an additional 16,825 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Prudential Public by 68.7% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,044 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares during the period. Stevens Capital Management LP increased its position in Prudential Public by 36.6% during the 4th quarter. Stevens Capital Management LP now owns 8,385 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $297,000 after purchasing an additional 2,247 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in Prudential Public by 129.5% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 591,872 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,934,000 after acquiring an additional 333,976 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hansberger Growth Investors LP grew its position in Prudential Public by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Hansberger Growth Investors LP now owns 99,546 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,521,000 after acquiring an additional 716 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.96% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PUK opened at $41.87 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $53.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.41. Prudential Public has a 12 month low of $33.31 and a 12 month high of $50.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

The company also recently declared a semiannual dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 24th. Investors of record on Friday, March 29th were paid a $0.8937 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 28th. This represents a yield of 4.22%. This is an increase from Prudential Public’s previous semiannual dividend of $0.16. Prudential Public’s payout ratio is currently 34.82%.

Prudential plc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of retail financial products and services, and asset management services in Asia, the United States, the United Kingdom, Europe, and Africa. The company offers health and protection, as well as other life insurance products, including participating business; mutual funds; and personal lines property and casualty insurance, group insurance, and institutional fund management services.

