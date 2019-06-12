Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) Position Boosted by Clarius Group LLC

Clarius Group LLC increased its position in shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) by 29.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,959 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 451 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $427,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. boosted its position in Public Storage by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. now owns 1,361 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $296,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont boosted its position in Public Storage by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 1,091 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $238,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. Legacy Capital Partners Inc. boosted its position in Public Storage by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Legacy Capital Partners Inc. now owns 2,165 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $471,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Asset Planning Services Inc. LA ADV boosted its position in Public Storage by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Asset Planning Services Inc. LA ADV now owns 18,922 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,121,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its position in Public Storage by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 2,645 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $534,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. 80.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Public Storage alerts:

NYSE PSA opened at $240.85 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The company has a market cap of $42.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.81, a PEG ratio of 5.72 and a beta of 0.18. Public Storage has a 52 week low of $193.89 and a 52 week high of $247.63.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.52 by ($0.79). The firm had revenue of $689.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $685.75 million. Public Storage had a return on equity of 34.73% and a net margin of 62.54%. The company’s revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.48 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Public Storage will post 10.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 12th will be paid a dividend of $2.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 11th. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.32%. Public Storage’s payout ratio is 75.76%.

Several research firms have issued reports on PSA. KeyCorp raised shares of Public Storage from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating and set a $243.72 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays cut shares of Public Storage from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $215.00 to $211.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Public Storage from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $181.00 to $201.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. ValuEngine raised shares of Public Storage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Public Storage from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Public Storage presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $215.41.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) Position Boosted by Clarius Group LLC” was published by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this piece of content on another domain, it was stolen and reposted in violation of international copyright & trademark laws. The correct version of this piece of content can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2019/06/12/public-storage-nysepsa-position-boosted-by-clarius-group-llc.html.

Public Storage Company Profile

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns and operates self-storage facilities. At March 31, 2019, we had: (i) interests in 2,444 self-storage facilities located in 38 states with approximately 164 million net rentable square feet in the United States, (ii) an approximate 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage SA (Euronext Brussels:SHUR) which owned 231 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 13 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand and (iii) an approximate 42% common equity interest in PS Business Parks, Inc (NYSE:PSB) which owned and operated approximately 28 million rentable square feet of commercial space at March 31, 2019.

Read More: How much money do you need to begin day trading?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Public Storage (NYSE:PSA).

Receive News & Ratings for Public Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Public Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.