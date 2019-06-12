PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) Stake Lowered by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lessened its position in shares of PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) by 4.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 260,641 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 12,713 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in PulteGroup were worth $7,288,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its holdings in shares of PulteGroup by 32.3% in the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 49,501 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,418,000 after buying an additional 12,089 shares during the period. Commonwealth Bank of Australia increased its stake in shares of PulteGroup by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 47,045 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,312,000 after purchasing an additional 3,400 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in PulteGroup by 22.8% in the 1st quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 57,636 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,612,000 after buying an additional 10,683 shares during the last quarter. Bremer Bank National Association acquired a new position in PulteGroup in the 1st quarter valued at about $186,000. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. grew its position in shares of PulteGroup by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 65,630 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,834,000 after purchasing an additional 2,672 shares in the last quarter. 84.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently commented on PHM. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PulteGroup from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Credit Suisse Group set a $31.00 price target on shares of PulteGroup and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 15th. Barclays set a $28.00 price target on shares of PulteGroup and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. ValuEngine raised shares of PulteGroup from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 23rd. Finally, Raymond James lowered shares of PulteGroup from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.53.

Shares of NYSE PHM opened at $32.50 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.05, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.79. PulteGroup, Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.64 and a 52 week high of $33.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.72.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The construction company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.12. PulteGroup had a return on equity of 21.65% and a net margin of 9.97%. The company had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.93 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.59 earnings per share. PulteGroup’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 13th. PulteGroup’s payout ratio is presently 12.26%.

In other PulteGroup news, CFO Robert Oshaughnessy sold 95,738 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.42, for a total value of $3,008,087.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 334,213 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,500,972.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP James L. Ossowski sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.19, for a total value of $311,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 25,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $803,142.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 157,846 shares of company stock valued at $4,959,732 over the last three months. 0.49% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About PulteGroup

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. The company acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. It offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhouses, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, and John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods brand names.

