Q3 2019 EPS Estimates for Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) Lifted by SunTrust Banks

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) – Equities researchers at SunTrust Banks lifted their Q3 2019 earnings estimates for Public Storage in a research note issued to investors on Monday, June 10th. SunTrust Banks analyst K. Kim now expects that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $2.69 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $2.67. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Public Storage’s Q4 2019 earnings at $2.87 EPS, FY2019 earnings at $10.65 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $10.98 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $11.31 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $11.74 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $12.27 EPS.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.52 by ($0.79). Public Storage had a return on equity of 34.73% and a net margin of 62.54%. The firm had revenue of $689.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $685.75 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.48 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Barclays reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $218.00 price objective on shares of Public Storage in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Public Storage from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $181.00 to $201.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of Public Storage to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Public Storage from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 12th. Finally, KeyCorp upgraded shares of Public Storage from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating and set a $243.72 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $215.41.

Shares of PSA stock opened at $240.85 on Wednesday. Public Storage has a 12 month low of $193.89 and a 12 month high of $247.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.81, a PEG ratio of 5.72 and a beta of 0.18.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 12th will be paid a $2.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 11th. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.32%. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.76%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in Public Storage in the 1st quarter worth about $305,000. Accident Compensation Corp bought a new position in Public Storage in the 1st quarter worth about $784,000. Allstate Corp grew its position in Public Storage by 31.2% in the 1st quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 7,029 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,531,000 after purchasing an additional 1,672 shares during the last quarter. Columbia Asset Management grew its position in Public Storage by 42.2% in the 1st quarter. Columbia Asset Management now owns 1,095 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in Public Storage by 428.2% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 107,273 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $23,362,000 after purchasing an additional 86,963 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.56% of the company’s stock.

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns and operates self-storage facilities. At March 31, 2019, we had: (i) interests in 2,444 self-storage facilities located in 38 states with approximately 164 million net rentable square feet in the United States, (ii) an approximate 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage SA (Euronext Brussels:SHUR) which owned 231 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 13 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand and (iii) an approximate 42% common equity interest in PS Business Parks, Inc (NYSE:PSB) which owned and operated approximately 28 million rentable square feet of commercial space at March 31, 2019.

