Qbic (QBIC) Price Hits $0.0036 on Exchanges

Qbic (CURRENCY:QBIC) traded 20.4% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on June 12th. One Qbic coin can now be bought for about $0.0036 or 0.00000045 BTC on popular exchanges including CryptoBridge, BTC-Alpha and SouthXchange. Qbic has a market capitalization of $16,897.00 and approximately $44.00 worth of Qbic was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Qbic has traded down 22.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $148.66 or 0.01860314 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00006749 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000080 BTC.

Endor Protocol (EDR) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0219 or 0.00000274 BTC.

Stakenet (XSN) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001341 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0158 or 0.00000198 BTC.

Aston (ATX) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000063 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00008010 BTC.

ColossusXT (COLX) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC.

PACcoin ($PAC) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Qbic Coin Profile

Qbic is a coin. Qbic’s total supply is 5,426,068 coins and its circulating supply is 4,684,176 coins. Qbic’s official website is qbic.io. Qbic’s official Twitter account is @CryptoQbic and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Québecoin is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency using the X11 algorithm. It was launched in April 2014 and abandoned in the next few days. Over the past six weeks, the community of miners and investors have been coordinating a re-launch and preparing all the required pieces, including the removal of a 50% premine. The coin now has a 21M supply. “

Qbic Coin Trading

Qbic can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge, SouthXchange and BTC-Alpha. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qbic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Qbic should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Qbic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

