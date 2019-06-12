QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM) Shares Sold by Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc.

Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. reduced its stake in QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 55.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,269 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 2,852 shares during the quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc.’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $129,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Farmers National Bank bought a new position in shares of QUALCOMM in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC bought a new position in shares of QUALCOMM in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Field & Main Bank bought a new position in shares of QUALCOMM in the first quarter worth about $32,000. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA bought a new position in shares of QUALCOMM in the first quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 688.5% in the fourth quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 615 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 537 shares during the period. 76.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of QCOM traded down $1.16 on Wednesday, hitting $70.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,883,596 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,790,480. The company has a market capitalization of $83.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.97, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.98, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.39. QUALCOMM, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $49.10 and a fifty-two week high of $90.34.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The wireless technology company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $4.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.83 billion. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 56.69% and a net margin of 11.57%. QUALCOMM’s revenue was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.80 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that QUALCOMM, Inc. will post 3.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 6th will be issued a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.54%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 5th. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is currently 77.74%.

In related news, major shareholder Inc/De Qualcomm sold 848,877 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.20, for a total value of $29,031,593.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 848,877 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,031,593.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, President Cristiano R. Amon sold 13,466 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $807,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 37,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,256,840. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 949,832 shares of company stock worth $37,443,538 over the last three months. 0.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 19th. Macquarie set a $85.00 target price on QUALCOMM and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Deutsche Bank downgraded QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $98.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on QUALCOMM from $70.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, BidaskClub raised QUALCOMM from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.68.

About QUALCOMM

QUALCOMM Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and markets digital communication products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on code division multiple access (CDMA), orthogonal frequency division multiple access, and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

