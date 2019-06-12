QuickLogic (NASDAQ:QUIK) Stock Price Up 8.3%

QuickLogic Co. (NASDAQ:QUIK)’s share price rose 8.3% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $0.83 and last traded at $0.78. Approximately 261,306 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 11% from the average daily volume of 292,008 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.72.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded QuickLogic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 15th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $71.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.20 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

QuickLogic (NASDAQ:QUIK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $3.19 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.50 million. QuickLogic had a negative return on equity of 68.38% and a negative net margin of 101.73%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.04) earnings per share. Analysts expect that QuickLogic Co. will post -0.09 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in QUIK. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of QuickLogic during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in QuickLogic during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Bell & Brown Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in QuickLogic by 200.0% during the 4th quarter. Bell & Brown Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 39,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 26,000 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in QuickLogic by 34.0% during the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 43,723 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 11,100 shares during the period. Finally, SFE Investment Counsel purchased a new position in QuickLogic during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.08% of the company’s stock.

About QuickLogic (NASDAQ:QUIK)

QuickLogic Corporation, a semiconductor company, develops semiconductor platforms and intellectual property solutions for smartphones, wearable and hearable devices, tablets, and the Internet-of-Things. It also provides flexible sensor processing solutions, ultra-low power display bridges, ultra-low field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs), and programming hardware and design software solutions.

