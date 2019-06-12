Quixant (LON:QXT) Hits New 12-Month Low at $220.00

Quixant PLC (LON:QXT) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 220 ($2.87) and last traded at GBX 224 ($2.93), with a volume of 37891 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 223 ($2.91).

QXT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. FinnCap restated a “corporate” rating on shares of Quixant in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Peel Hunt reduced their target price on Quixant from GBX 500 ($6.53) to GBX 400 ($5.23) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Berenberg Bank reduced their target price on Quixant from GBX 600 ($7.84) to GBX 425 ($5.55) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reduced their target price on Quixant from GBX 440 ($5.75) to GBX 400 ($5.23) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 25th.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28. The stock has a market cap of $148.77 million and a P/E ratio of 10.57.

In other news, insider Michael Peagram acquired 16,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 260 ($3.40) per share, for a total transaction of £42,900 ($56,056.45). Also, insider Jon Jayal acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 297 ($3.88) per share, for a total transaction of £29,700 ($38,808.31). Insiders acquired 30,176 shares of company stock worth $8,259,872 in the last 90 days.

About Quixant (LON:QXT)

Quixant Plc engages in the design, development, and manufacture of PC based gaming platforms and display solutions for the gaming and slot machine industry worldwide. The company also designs, develops, and delivers electronic displays into the industrial marketplace; and offers gaming monitors, such as floating and standard gaming monitors, and button decks.

