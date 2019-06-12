Ramsdens (LON:RFX) Rating Reiterated by Liberum Capital

Ramsdens (LON:RFX)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by stock analysts at Liberum Capital in a report released on Wednesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Shares of LON:RFX opened at GBX 170 ($2.22) on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.42 million and a PE ratio of 11.04. Ramsdens has a one year low of GBX 145.25 ($1.90) and a one year high of GBX 201.50 ($2.63). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.66, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a current ratio of 3.78.

About Ramsdens

Ramsdens Holdings PLC provides various financial services in the United Kingdom. It operates through four segments: Foreign Currency Exchange, Pawnbroking Loans, Precious Metals Buying, and Jewellery Retail. The company offers foreign currency exchange, and pawnbroking and related financial services.

