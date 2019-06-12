Range Resources Corp. (NYSE:RRC) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.02

Range Resources Corp. (NYSE:RRC) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, May 31st, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a dividend of 0.02 per share by the oil and gas exploration company on Friday, June 28th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 13th.

Range Resources has decreased its dividend by an average of 12.6% annually over the last three years. Range Resources has a dividend payout ratio of 8.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Range Resources to earn $0.90 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.08 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 8.9%.

Shares of NYSE:RRC traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $6.69. The stock had a trading volume of 3,087,904 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,639,367. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The company has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.92, a P/E/G ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.08. Range Resources has a 1 year low of $6.82 and a 1 year high of $18.59.

Range Resources (NYSE:RRC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 22nd. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.12. Range Resources had a positive return on equity of 5.23% and a negative net margin of 54.57%. The company had revenue of $748.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $789.65 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.46 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Range Resources will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Steven D. Gray bought 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $8.77 per share, with a total value of $175,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Mark Scucchi bought 11,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $9.04 per share, for a total transaction of $100,344.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 3,068 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,734.72. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on RRC shares. reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 price target on shares of Range Resources in a report on Tuesday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley set a $12.00 price target on Range Resources and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 14th. B. Riley set a $21.00 price target on Range Resources and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 26th. Credit Suisse Group set a $16.00 price target on Range Resources and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 26th. Finally, Tudor Pickering cut Range Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.89.

Range Resources Company Profile

Range Resources Corporation operates as an independent natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and oil company. It engages in the exploration, development, and acquisition of natural gas and oil properties. It holds interests in developed and undeveloped natural gas and oil leases in the Appalachian and North Louisiana regions of the United States.

