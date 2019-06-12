Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Has $674,000 Holdings in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF (BATS:ITB)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lowered its position in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF (BATS:ITB) by 18.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 19,138 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,450 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF were worth $674,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Janney Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF during the first quarter valued at $23,128,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $16,721,000. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $12,542,000. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $7,506,000. Finally, Barometer Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,140,000.

BATS:ITB traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $38.50. The stock had a trading volume of 270,676 shares. iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF has a fifty-two week low of $31.19 and a fifty-two week high of $46.56.

iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Home Construction Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Home Construction Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the home construction sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies that are constructors of residential homes, including manufacturers of mobile and prefabricated homes.

