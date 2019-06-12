Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:RETA) Receives $130.80 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:RETA) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $130.80.

Several research firms have recently commented on RETA. Citigroup increased their price objective on Reata Pharmaceuticals from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 31st. BidaskClub upgraded Reata Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut Reata Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Reata Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st.

NASDAQ:RETA traded up $1.39 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $89.03. 3,763 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 227,323. Reata Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $33.39 and a twelve month high of $104.53. The company has a quick ratio of 5.19, a current ratio of 5.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.23. The company has a market cap of $2.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -30.91 and a beta of 2.46.

Reata Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RETA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.98) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.97) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $7.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.92 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Reata Pharmaceuticals will post -4.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Elaine Castellanos sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.17, for a total transaction of $180,340.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 4,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $373,123.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Jason Douglas Wilson sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.62, for a total value of $374,480.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $374,480. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 21,604 shares of company stock valued at $1,947,140. 31.69% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. UBS Oconnor LLC boosted its stake in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals by 39.6% in the 4th quarter. UBS Oconnor LLC now owns 17,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $964,000 after buying an additional 4,874 shares during the last quarter. Sofinnova Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth $8,863,000. Osborn Williams & Donohoe LLC boosted its stake in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Osborn Williams & Donohoe LLC now owns 77,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,765,000 after buying an additional 4,610 shares during the last quarter. Hourglass Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth $1,532,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals by 48.7% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 24,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,402,000 after buying an additional 8,189 shares during the last quarter. 54.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Reata Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops novel therapeutics for patients with serious or life-threatening diseases by targeting molecular pathways that regulate cellular metabolism and inflammation. The company is developing Phase III clinical trial programs, including bardoxolone methyl (Bard) for the treatment of patients with chronic kidney disease caused by Alport syndrome, as well as for a form of pulmonary arterial hypertension associated with connective tissue disease; and omaveloxolone that is Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with Friedreich's ataxia It is also developing RTA 901, which completed Phase 1 clinical trials for the treatment of orphan neurological indications; and RORgT Inhibitors that are in the preclinical development phase for the potential treatment of a range of autoimmune, inflammatory, and fibrotic diseases.

