Refereum Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $820,824.00 (RFR)

Refereum (CURRENCY:RFR) traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on June 12th. Refereum has a market cap of $9.13 million and approximately $820,824.00 worth of Refereum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Refereum has traded up 12.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Refereum token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0024 or 0.00000030 BTC on exchanges including Bibox, OKEx, IDEX and Bittrex.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00004931 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $34.16 or 0.00420711 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $189.20 or 0.02330159 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012375 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001552 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0330 or 0.00000406 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $12.82 or 0.00157913 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0679 or 0.00000836 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00004131 BTC.

Refereum Token Profile

Refereum launched on September 25th, 2017. Refereum’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,746,829,189 tokens. Refereum’s official Twitter account is @refereum and its Facebook page is accessible here. Refereum’s official message board is medium.com/@refereum. The Reddit community for Refereum is /r/refereum. Refereum’s official website is refereum.com.

Buying and Selling Refereum

Refereum can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, Gate.io, Bibox, Cobinhood, OKEx, IDEX, Upbit and DDEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Refereum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Refereum should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Refereum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

