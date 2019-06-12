Regal Beloit (NYSE:RBC) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Regal Beloit (NYSE:RBC) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $82.00 price target on the industrial products company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 3.54% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Year to date, Regal Beloit's shares have outperformed the industry. We believe that the company stands to benefit from solid product portfolio, productivity enhancement initiatives and inorganic actions. It is worth mentioning here that the company completed divestment of the highly engineered drives and control systems business in the first quarter of 2019. Acquired assets added 3.9% to sales growth in the quarter. Also, the company's policy of rewarding shareholders handsomely works in its favor. However, the company suffers from customer concentration risks, divestment issues, forex woes and cyclical nature of business. A highly leveraged balance sheet can inflate its financial obligations and hurt profitability. For 2019, it revised organic sales growth projection from low to mid-single digit to a low-single digit.”

Get Regal Beloit alerts:

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on RBC. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating on shares of Regal Beloit in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Regal Beloit from $95.00 to $93.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Regal Beloit has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $90.33.

Regal Beloit stock opened at $79.20 on Monday. Regal Beloit has a 12 month low of $66.04 and a 12 month high of $87.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 2.71 and a quick ratio of 1.53. The company has a market cap of $3.34 billion, a PE ratio of 13.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.58.

Regal Beloit (NYSE:RBC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The industrial products company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $853.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $882.61 million. Regal Beloit had a return on equity of 11.24% and a net margin of 7.15%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.34 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Regal Beloit will post 6.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of RBC. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Regal Beloit in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Fort L.P. boosted its position in Regal Beloit by 144.4% during the first quarter. Fort L.P. now owns 396 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in Regal Beloit during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of Regal Beloit in the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Resources Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Regal Beloit by 162.7% in the 4th quarter. Resources Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 654 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.57% of the company’s stock.

Regal Beloit Company Profile

Regal Beloit Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electric motors, electrical motion controls, and power generation and transmission products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Commercial and Industrial Systems, Climate Solutions, and Power Transmission Solutions.

See Also: How Do You Make Money With Penny Stocks?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Regal Beloit (RBC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Regal Beloit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regal Beloit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.