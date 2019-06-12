Reviewing Baozun (NASDAQ:BZUN) & Reebonz (NASDAQ:RBZ)

Baozun (NASDAQ:BZUN) and Reebonz (NASDAQ:RBZ) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Baozun and Reebonz, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Baozun 0 0 0 0 N/A Reebonz 0 0 2 0 3.00

Reebonz has a consensus price target of $11.00, suggesting a potential upside of 152.87%. Given Reebonz’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Reebonz is more favorable than Baozun.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Baozun and Reebonz’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Baozun $784.38 million 3.45 $39.23 million $0.66 66.05 Reebonz $88.38 million 0.24 -$35.24 million N/A N/A

Baozun has higher revenue and earnings than Reebonz.

Profitability

This table compares Baozun and Reebonz’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Baozun 4.99% 13.77% 7.65% Reebonz N/A -93.13% -55.78%

Volatility and Risk

Baozun has a beta of 3.19, suggesting that its stock price is 219% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Reebonz has a beta of 2.39, suggesting that its stock price is 139% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

57.8% of Baozun shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 5.3% of Reebonz shares are held by institutional investors. 59.2% of Baozun shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Baozun beats Reebonz on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Baozun Company Profile

Baozun Inc. provides brand e-commerce service to brand partners in the People's Republic of China. It offers end-to-end e-commerce solutions, including IT infrastructure setup and integration, sale of apparel, home and electronic products, online store design and setup, visual merchandising and marketing, online store operations, customer services, warehousing, and order fulfillment. The company also operates Maikefeng mobile application that offers various branded products. It serves brand partners in the apparel and accessories; appliances; electronics; home and furnishings; food and health products; beauty and cosmetics; fast moving consumer goods and mother and baby; and insurance and automobiles categories. The company was formerly known as Baozun Cayman Inc. and changed its name to Baozun Inc. in March 2015. Baozun Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

Reebonz Company Profile

Reebonz Holding Limited operates an online platform for buying and selling a range of luxury products in Southeast Asia and the Asia Pacific markets. It offers a range of new and pre-owned luxury bags, accessories, watches, jewelry, and shoes from designer labels and a curation of merchants through sale events and Reebonz app, as well as iPhone, iPad, and Android platforms. The company was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Singapore.

