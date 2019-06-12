Rhumbline Advisers Cuts Position in Gates Industrial Corp PLC (NYSE:GTES)

Rhumbline Advisers cut its stake in Gates Industrial Corp PLC (NYSE:GTES) by 13.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 39,249 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,940 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Gates Industrial were worth $563,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in Gates Industrial by 0.9% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 7,613,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,174,000 after acquiring an additional 65,736 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Gates Industrial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $20,847,000. First Manhattan Co. raised its holdings in Gates Industrial by 0.7% in the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 793,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,383,000 after acquiring an additional 5,895 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Gates Industrial by 6.5% in the first quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 469,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,730,000 after acquiring an additional 28,845 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Gates Industrial by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 457,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,062,000 after acquiring an additional 6,762 shares in the last quarter.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Gates Industrial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Gates Industrial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 15th. Morgan Stanley set a $16.00 price objective on shares of Gates Industrial and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 14th. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of Gates Industrial in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Gates Industrial from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.40.

In related news, COO Walter Lifsey bought 76,050 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $13.08 per share, for a total transaction of $994,734.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Grant Gawronski bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $13.08 per share, for a total transaction of $65,400.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 82,050 shares of company stock worth $1,073,474. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:GTES traded down $0.29 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $11.05. The stock had a trading volume of 22,116 shares, compared to its average volume of 341,085. Gates Industrial Corp PLC has a 12-month low of $10.93 and a 12-month high of $20.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 2.86 and a quick ratio of 1.99. The firm has a market cap of $3.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.63 and a beta of 2.09.

Gates Industrial (NYSE:GTES) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.01). Gates Industrial had a net margin of 25.29% and a return on equity of 15.57%. The firm had revenue of $804.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $844.21 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.25 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Gates Industrial Corp PLC will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Gates Industrial Company Profile

Gates Industrial Corporation PLC designs and manufactures power transmission equipment. Its products serves harsh and hazardous industries such as agriculture, construction, manufacturing and energy, to everyday consumer applications such as printers, power washers, automatic doors and vacuum cleaners and virtually every form of transportation.

