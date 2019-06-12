Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Takes Position in Guidewire Software Inc (NYSE:GWRE)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Guidewire Software Inc (NYSE:GWRE) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 3,084 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $300,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of GWRE. Azimuth Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Guidewire Software by 63.5% in the 1st quarter. Azimuth Capital Management LLC now owns 111,240 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,808,000 after purchasing an additional 43,190 shares during the last quarter. Nvwm LLC increased its position in shares of Guidewire Software by 11.2% in the first quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 4,737 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $460,000 after acquiring an additional 478 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of Guidewire Software by 3.6% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 147,618 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $14,343,000 after acquiring an additional 5,100 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Guidewire Software by 9.5% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 296,599 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,815,000 after acquiring an additional 25,693 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Guidewire Software by 21.6% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 50,575 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,914,000 after purchasing an additional 8,993 shares in the last quarter.

Get Guidewire Software alerts:

Shares of NYSE:GWRE traded down $0.91 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $96.10. 2,913 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 785,570. Guidewire Software Inc has a 1-year low of $73.82 and a 1-year high of $109.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,077.61, a PEG ratio of 24.18 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 7.45, a current ratio of 7.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 4th. The technology company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.10. Guidewire Software had a return on equity of 4.80% and a net margin of 10.66%. The firm had revenue of $162.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $155.23 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.05 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Guidewire Software Inc will post 0.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Marcus Ryu sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.54, for a total transaction of $1,930,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 22,404 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,162,882.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Curtis Smith sold 2,105 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.96, for a total value of $199,890.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 4,179 shares in the company, valued at $396,837.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 76,317 shares of company stock worth $7,539,740 in the last three months. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

GWRE has been the topic of several analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of Guidewire Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Piper Jaffray Companies increased their price target on shares of Guidewire Software from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Guidewire Software from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $107.40.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This article was first published by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are reading this article on another domain, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of United States and international copyright & trademark laws. The correct version of this article can be read at https://macondaily.com/2019/06/12/rockefeller-capital-management-l-p-takes-position-in-guidewire-software-inc-nysegwre.html.

Guidewire Software Profile

Guidewire Software, Inc provides software products for property and casualty insurers worldwide. The company offers Guidewire InsuranceSuite comprising Guidewire PolicyCenter, BillingCenter, and ClaimCenter applications. It also provides Guidewire InsuranceNow, a cloud-based platform, which offers policy, billing, and claims management functionality to insurers that prefer to subscribe to a cloud-based solution.

Read More: Dead Cat Bounce

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GWRE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Guidewire Software Inc (NYSE:GWRE).

Receive News & Ratings for Guidewire Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Guidewire Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.