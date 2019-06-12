Rocky Mountain Dealerships Inc. (TSE:RME) Declares $0.12 Quarterly Dividend

Rocky Mountain Dealerships Inc. (TSE:RME) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, June 3rd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.123 per share on Friday, June 28th. This represents a $0.49 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 13th.

TSE RME traded up C$0.01 on Wednesday, reaching C$8.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 575 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,277. Rocky Mountain Dealerships has a twelve month low of C$8.19 and a twelve month high of C$12.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 266.25. The company has a market capitalization of $167.15 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.49.

Get Rocky Mountain Dealerships alerts:

Rocky Mountain Dealerships (TSE:RME) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported C($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.01) by C($0.10). The business had revenue of C$177.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$232.67 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Rocky Mountain Dealerships will post 1.1699999 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Rocky Mountain Dealerships from C$12.00 to C$11.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 14th. CIBC cut their price objective on Rocky Mountain Dealerships from C$10.50 to C$10.00 in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. National Bank Financial cut their price objective on Rocky Mountain Dealerships from C$11.50 to C$10.50 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Rocky Mountain Dealerships from C$11.00 to C$10.00 and set an “average” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, TD Securities cut their price objective on Rocky Mountain Dealerships from C$12.00 to C$11.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 15th.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “Rocky Mountain Dealerships Inc. (TSE:RME) Declares $0.12 Quarterly Dividend” was published by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this report on another domain, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of U.S. & international trademark & copyright laws. The correct version of this report can be read at https://macondaily.com/2019/06/12/rocky-mountain-dealerships-inc-tserme-declares-0-12-quarterly-dividend.html.

Rocky Mountain Dealerships Company Profile

Rocky Mountain Dealerships Inc, through its subsidiaries, sells, rents, leases, and provides support services for new and used agriculture and industrial equipment primarily in Canada and the United States. The company primarily provides utility tractors, harvesters, sprayers, articulated 4 wheel-drive tractors, skid steer loaders, excavators, wheel loaders, graders, and equipment for maintaining barns and feedlots.

Read More: Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)

Receive News & Ratings for Rocky Mountain Dealerships Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rocky Mountain Dealerships and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.