Rosetta Stone Inc (NYSE:RST) Holdings Reduced by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP reduced its holdings in Rosetta Stone Inc (NYSE:RST) by 8.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 641,209 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 57,715 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Rosetta Stone were worth $10,516,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in Rosetta Stone in the fourth quarter worth about $54,000. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in Rosetta Stone by 34.8% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,936 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 1,016 shares during the period. Neuburgh Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Rosetta Stone in the fourth quarter worth about $76,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Rosetta Stone in the fourth quarter worth about $94,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Rosetta Stone by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,587 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 825 shares during the period. 82.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on RST shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Rosetta Stone from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, February 15th. Lake Street Capital raised their target price on shares of Rosetta Stone from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price (up previously from $24.00) on shares of Rosetta Stone in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Rosetta Stone from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.00.

Shares of NYSE RST opened at $23.87 on Wednesday. Rosetta Stone Inc has a fifty-two week low of $14.14 and a fifty-two week high of $26.88. The company has a market cap of $581.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.13 and a beta of 0.33.

Rosetta Stone (NYSE:RST) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The software maker reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.22. The business had revenue of $44.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.50 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Rosetta Stone Inc will post -0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Thomas M. Pierno sold 111,363 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.95, for a total transaction of $2,667,143.85. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 203,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,863,454.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director David Nierenberg sold 20,806 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.82, for a total transaction of $474,792.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 279,651 shares of company stock valued at $6,954,189 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 13.50% of the company’s stock.

Rosetta Stone Profile

Rosetta Stone Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology-based learning products in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Literacy, E&E Language, and Consumer Language. The company develops, markets, and supports a suite of language-learning, literacy, and brain fitness solutions consisting of Web-based software subscriptions, perpetual software products, online and professional services, audio practice products, and mobile applications.

