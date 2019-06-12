Roundview Capital LLC Increases Stake in Schlumberger Limited. (NYSE:SLB)

Roundview Capital LLC lifted its position in Schlumberger Limited. (NYSE:SLB) by 20.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 10,285 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,717 shares during the quarter. Roundview Capital LLC’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $448,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc increased its position in shares of Schlumberger by 0.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 108,726,647 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $6,623,627,000 after purchasing an additional 735,605 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Schlumberger by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 89,747,843 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,238,103,000 after purchasing an additional 2,571,883 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Schlumberger by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,487,841 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $593,754,000 after purchasing an additional 1,125,484 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Schlumberger during the fourth quarter worth $486,635,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of Schlumberger by 15.5% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 11,801,880 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $425,812,000 after purchasing an additional 1,583,692 shares in the last quarter. 77.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:SLB traded down $0.24 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $36.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,280,180 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,269,610. Schlumberger Limited. has a 1 year low of $34.46 and a 1 year high of $70.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.35. The firm has a market cap of $50.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.50, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.39.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The oil and gas company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.30. Schlumberger had a net margin of 6.19% and a return on equity of 5.87%. The company had revenue of $7.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.82 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.38 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Schlumberger Limited. will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 5th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 4th. Schlumberger’s payout ratio is 123.46%.

In other news, insider Alexander C. Juden sold 8,643 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.29, for a total transaction of $374,155.47. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 70,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,041,555.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Simon Ayat sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.10, for a total transaction of $1,152,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 255,971 shares in the company, valued at $11,800,263.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SLB. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Schlumberger from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Schlumberger from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, June 7th. Tudor Pickering lowered shares of Schlumberger from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Schlumberger to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Schlumberger in a report on Sunday, March 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.78.

About Schlumberger

Schlumberger Limited supplies technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production, and processing to the oil and gas industry worldwide. The company's Reservoir Characterization segment offers reservoir interpretation and data processing services; open and cased-hole, and slickline services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; tubing-conveyed perforating services; integrated production systems; software, consulting, information management, and IT infrastructure services; reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement consulting services; petro technical data services and training solutions; and integrated management services.

