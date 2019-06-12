RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC Acquires New Position in Stamps.com Inc. (NASDAQ:STMP)

RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stamps.com Inc. (NASDAQ:STMP) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 8,557 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $697,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of Stamps.com by 22.0% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 50,039 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $7,788,000 after buying an additional 9,013 shares during the last quarter. Barry Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Stamps.com by 66.8% in the first quarter. Barry Investment Advisors LLC now owns 52,639 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,285,000 after purchasing an additional 21,089 shares during the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Stamps.com by 205.2% in the fourth quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 6,379 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $993,000 after purchasing an additional 4,289 shares during the last quarter. BB&T Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Stamps.com by 64.0% in the fourth quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 1,765 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $274,000 after purchasing an additional 689 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Stamps.com by 863.9% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 10,458 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,628,000 after purchasing an additional 9,373 shares during the last quarter. 96.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Stamps.com alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ STMP traded up $0.88 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $38.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,011 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,121,505. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $656.49 million, a PE ratio of 3.92, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.07. Stamps.com Inc. has a 12 month low of $32.54 and a 12 month high of $285.74.

Stamps.com (NASDAQ:STMP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The software maker reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $136.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $126.06 million. Stamps.com had a return on equity of 26.02% and a net margin of 23.31%. The business’s revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.54 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Stamps.com Inc. will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Maxim Group cut Stamps.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 22nd. Craig Hallum cut their target price on Stamps.com from $265.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 22nd. BidaskClub raised Stamps.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut Stamps.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 13th. Finally, TheStreet cut Stamps.com from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, March 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $81.86.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This article was posted by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are reading this article on another site, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of US and international copyright laws. The legal version of this article can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2019/06/12/rpg-family-wealth-advisory-llc-acquires-new-position-in-stamps-com-inc-nasdaqstmp.html.

Stamps.com Company Profile

Stamps.com Inc provides Internet-based mailing and shipping solutions in the United States and Europe. The company offers mailing and shipping solutions to mail and ship various mail pieces and packages through the United States Postal Service (USPS) under the Stamps.com and Endicia brands. Its solutions support various USPS mail classes, including First Class Mail, Priority Mail, Priority Mail Express, Media Mail, Parcel Select, and others.

Recommended Story: Dividend Yield

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STMP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stamps.com Inc. (NASDAQ:STMP).

Receive News & Ratings for Stamps.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stamps.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.