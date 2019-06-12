RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC Invests $4.03 Million in Virtus LifeSci Biotech Products ETF (NYSEARCA:BBP) Stock

RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Virtus LifeSci Biotech Products ETF (NYSEARCA:BBP) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 89,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,028,000. Virtus LifeSci Biotech Products ETF accounts for about 2.4% of RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest position. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC owned 0.11% of Virtus LifeSci Biotech Products ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Financial Advocates Investment Management lifted its holdings in Virtus LifeSci Biotech Products ETF by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 13,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the last quarter.

Get Virtus LifeSci Biotech Products ETF alerts:

BBP stock traded up $0.08 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $38.39. 275 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,414. Virtus LifeSci Biotech Products ETF has a one year low of $31.02 and a one year high of $46.80.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This report was first posted by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this report on another publication, it was stolen and reposted in violation of United States and international trademark and copyright law. The original version of this report can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2019/06/12/rpg-family-wealth-advisory-llc-invests-4-03-million-in-virtus-lifesci-biotech-products-etf-nysearcabbp-stock.html.

Read More: What is Net Asset Value (NAV)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BBP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Virtus LifeSci Biotech Products ETF (NYSEARCA:BBP).

Receive News & Ratings for Virtus LifeSci Biotech Products ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Virtus LifeSci Biotech Products ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.