Saga (LON:SAGA) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $40.00

Saga PLC (LON:SAGA)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 40 ($0.52) and last traded at GBX 41.16 ($0.54), with a volume of 5457276 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 41.04 ($0.54).

Several research firms have issued reports on SAGA. Numis Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Saga in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Peel Hunt cut their price target on shares of Saga from GBX 185 ($2.42) to GBX 180 ($2.35) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “not rated” rating on shares of Saga in a report on Thursday, April 4th. UBS Group lowered shares of Saga to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from GBX 150 ($1.96) to GBX 65 ($0.85) in a report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and issued a GBX 120 ($1.57) price target on shares of Saga in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 116.40 ($1.52).

Get Saga alerts:

The firm has a market cap of $436.99 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.14.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 16th will be issued a dividend of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. Saga’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -0.28%.

In related news, insider Gareth J. Hoskin acquired 66,907 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 60 ($0.78) per share, with a total value of £40,144.20 ($52,455.51). Also, insider Gareth Williams acquired 11,384 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 57 ($0.74) per share, for a total transaction of £6,488.88 ($8,478.87). Insiders have bought 160,684 shares of company stock worth $9,459,063 over the last three months.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “Saga (LON:SAGA) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $40.00” was originally published by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this piece on another publication, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of US and international trademark & copyright legislation. The original version of this piece can be read at https://macondaily.com/2019/06/12/saga-lonsaga-reaches-new-1-year-low-at-40-00.html.

Saga Company Profile (LON:SAGA)

Saga plc engages in insurance, travel, personal finance, healthcare, retirement villages, and media businesses in the United Kingdom. The company operates in three segments: Insurance, Travel, and Emerging Businesses and Central Costs. It offers car, caravan, motorhome, breakdown cover, home, landlord, holiday home, home emergency, pet, travel, boat, health, personal accident, and life insurance, as well as accidental death benefit products.

Featured Story: Investing in Blue-Chip Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Saga Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Saga and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.