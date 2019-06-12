San Marco Resources (CVE:SMN) Sets New 52-Week Low at $0.04

San Marco Resources Inc. (CVE:SMN)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.04 and last traded at C$0.04, with a volume of 10800 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.04.

The company has a market cap of $2.72 million and a PE ratio of -1.90.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This story was originally posted by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this story on another site, it was stolen and reposted in violation of international copyright & trademark legislation. The correct version of this story can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2019/06/12/san-marco-resources-cvesmn-sets-new-52-week-low-at-0-04.html.

About San Marco Resources (CVE:SMN)

San Marco Resources Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of precious metal properties in Mexico and Canada. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, copper, and molybdenum deposits. Its principal properties include the Chunibas project covering an area of 530 hectares and Mariana project consisting of 72,820 hectares located in the Sierra Madre Occidental area of Northern Mexico; and the 1068 project covering an area of 1,800 hectares located in Hermosillo, Sonora State in Mexico.

Further Reading: What is Forex?

Receive News & Ratings for San Marco Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for San Marco Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.