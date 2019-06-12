SAP SE (NYSE:SAP) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $7.50 Billion

Analysts forecast that SAP SE (NYSE:SAP) will announce sales of $7.50 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for SAP’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $7.62 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $7.33 billion. SAP posted sales of $7.16 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.7%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, July 18th.

On average, analysts expect that SAP will report full year sales of $30.80 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $30.36 billion to $31.10 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $32.93 billion, with estimates ranging from $32.20 billion to $33.57 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow SAP.

SAP (NYSE:SAP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The software maker reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.01. SAP had a net margin of 12.81% and a return on equity of 15.57%. The business had revenue of $6.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.94 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.73 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis.

SAP has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of SAP in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of SAP in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $135.00 price target (up previously from $115.00) on shares of SAP in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. HSBC cut shares of SAP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their price target on shares of SAP from $131.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. SAP presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $113.22.

Shares of SAP stock traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $128.31. The stock had a trading volume of 899,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 773,888. SAP has a 52-week low of $94.81 and a 52-week high of $130.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $157.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.32, a PEG ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th were issued a $1.6961 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 16th. SAP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.49%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisor Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of SAP by 10.5% in the first quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 11,080 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,279,000 after purchasing an additional 1,052 shares in the last quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in SAP by 3.5% during the first quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 2,712 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $334,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC bought a new position in SAP during the fourth quarter valued at $3,112,000. BB&T Corp lifted its position in SAP by 8.1% during the first quarter. BB&T Corp now owns 54,692 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $6,315,000 after purchasing an additional 4,103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in SAP by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 835,278 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $83,152,000 after purchasing an additional 16,805 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.85% of the company’s stock.

About SAP

SAP SE operates as an enterprise application software, and analytics and business intelligence company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Applications, Technology & Services; SAP Business Network; and Customer Experience. It offers SAP HANA, which enables businesses to process and analyze live data; SAP Data Hub, a solution for businesses to manage data from various sources; and SAP Cloud platform that offers an enterprise platform-as-a-service.

