Scopuly Price Down 25.8% Over Last Week (SKY)

Scopuly (CURRENCY:SKY) traded 43.9% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on June 11th. Scopuly has a total market capitalization of $1.01 million and $4,556.00 worth of Scopuly was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Scopuly has traded down 25.8% against the dollar. One Scopuly token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0005 or 0.00000006 BTC on major exchanges including Stellar Decentralized Exchange and Stellarport.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Scopuly Token Profile

Scopuly was first traded on December 22nd, 2013. Scopuly’s total supply is 9,999,998,001 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,113,790,933 tokens. The Reddit community for Scopuly is /r/SCOPULY and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Scopuly’s official Twitter account is @Scopuly_com. Scopuly’s official message board is medium.com/@scopulyplatform. The official website for Scopuly is www.scopuly.com/about.

Scopuly Token Trading

Scopuly can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Stellarport and Stellar Decentralized Exchange. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Scopuly directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Scopuly should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Scopuly using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

