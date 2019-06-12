Secoo (SECO) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Secoo (NASDAQ:SECO) is set to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, June 13th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.03 per share for the quarter. Secoo has set its Q1 2019 guidance at EPS.

Secoo (NASDAQ:SECO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 4th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.08). Secoo had a return on equity of 10.81% and a net margin of 2.82%. The company had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.96 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.25 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 27.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Secoo to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of SECO opened at $8.01 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.25, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Secoo has a twelve month low of $7.03 and a twelve month high of $15.48. The stock has a market cap of $174.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.07 and a beta of 2.97.

Secoo Company Profile

Secoo Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates an integrated online and offline shopping platform in Mainland China, Hong Kong, and other countries. The company provides upscale brand products and services, including bags, watches, women's and men's wear, footwear, children's wear, sportswear, cosmetics and skin care products, jewelry, accessories, home goods, fine food and beverage products, arts, and Chinese original products, as well as lifestyle services through its Website, mobile applications, and offline experience centers.

