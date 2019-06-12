Sentinel Protocol (UPP) Trading Up 30.3% This Week

Sentinel Protocol (CURRENCY:UPP) traded 4.8% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on June 12th. One Sentinel Protocol token can now be purchased for $0.0297 or 0.00000366 BTC on popular exchanges including Bittrex, Bilaxy, IDEX and Hotbit. In the last seven days, Sentinel Protocol has traded up 30.3% against the US dollar. Sentinel Protocol has a market cap of $8.78 million and $2.26 million worth of Sentinel Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Qtum (QTUM) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.20 or 0.00039498 BTC.

Waves (WAVES) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.43 or 0.00029992 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.03 or 0.00024992 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0368 or 0.00000454 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00016951 BTC.

Clams (CLAM) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.76 or 0.00058733 BTC.

Rubycoin (RBY) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00006733 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0572 or 0.00000705 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.30 or 0.00028314 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000102 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (CRYPTO:UPP) is a token. Its launch date was May 22nd, 2018. Sentinel Protocol’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 295,857,335 tokens. Sentinel Protocol’s official website is sentinelprotocol.io. Sentinel Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/sentinel-protocol. Sentinel Protocol’s official Twitter account is @UPPSentinel and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Sentinel Protocol is /r/Sentinel_Protocol.

Sentinel Protocol can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: DDEX, BitForex, IDEX, Upbit, Hotbit, Bilaxy, Bittrex, GDAC and Bibox. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sentinel Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sentinel Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Sentinel Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

