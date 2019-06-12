Severn Trent Plc (LON:SVT) Raises Dividend to GBX 56.02 Per Share

Severn Trent Plc (LON:SVT) announced a dividend on Tuesday, May 21st, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, June 13th will be paid a dividend of GBX 56.02 ($0.73) per share on Friday, July 19th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 13th. This is a positive change from Severn Trent’s previous dividend of $37.35. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Shares of Severn Trent stock traded up GBX 11 ($0.14) during trading on Wednesday, reaching GBX 2,066 ($27.00). 364,894 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,100,000. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 520.08. Severn Trent has a twelve month low of GBX 1,758 ($22.97) and a twelve month high of GBX 2,100 ($27.44). The stock has a market cap of $4.91 billion and a PE ratio of 15.51.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on SVT shares. Barclays boosted their target price on Severn Trent from GBX 2,220 ($29.01) to GBX 2,320 ($30.31) and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. HSBC boosted their target price on Severn Trent from GBX 2,000 ($26.13) to GBX 2,100 ($27.44) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 20th. Deutsche Bank decreased their target price on Severn Trent from GBX 2,000 ($26.13) to GBX 1,950 ($25.48) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 2,050 ($26.79) target price (down from GBX 2,200 ($28.75)) on shares of Severn Trent in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised Severn Trent to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from GBX 2,000 ($26.13) to GBX 2,100 ($27.44) in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Severn Trent currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 2,090.44 ($27.32).

About Severn Trent

Severn Trent Plc operates as a water and sewerage company in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Regulated Water and Waste Water, and Business Services. The Regulated Water and Waste Water segment provides water and sewerage services to approximately 4.3 million households and businesses in the Midlands and mid-Wales.

