SG Americas Securities LLC Takes $109,000 Position in Sterling Construction Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRL)

SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Sterling Construction Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRL) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 8,709 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $109,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Sterling Construction by 17.6% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,617 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 1,292 shares in the last quarter. Boston Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Sterling Construction by 1.9% in the first quarter. Boston Advisors LLC now owns 75,031 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $939,000 after acquiring an additional 1,435 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its position in Sterling Construction by 4.0% during the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 46,800 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $585,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in Sterling Construction by 111.1% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,800 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its position in Sterling Construction by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 19,349 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $211,000 after purchasing an additional 2,143 shares in the last quarter. 82.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

STRL traded down $0.07 on Wednesday, reaching $12.71. 4,002 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 186,949. Sterling Construction Company, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.71 and a 52-week high of $16.07. The company has a market capitalization of $337.34 million, a PE ratio of 13.67, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.66.

Sterling Construction (NASDAQ:STRL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The construction company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.06). Sterling Construction had a net margin of 2.36% and a return on equity of 14.67%. The company had revenue of $223.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $225.85 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.09 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Sterling Construction Company, Inc. will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

STRL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BidaskClub raised shares of Sterling Construction from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 20th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Sterling Construction from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sterling Construction from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 8th.

In related news, Director Roger A. Cregg acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $11.94 per share, with a total value of $119,400.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Sterling Construction Company Profile

Sterling Construction Company, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a heavy civil and residential construction company in Arizona, California, Colorado, Hawaii, Nevada, Texas, Utah, and other states in the United States. The company's Heavy Civil Construction segment undertakes heavy civil construction projects, including highways, roads, bridges, airfields, ports, light rail, water, wastewater and storm drainage systems, foundations for multi-family homes, commercial concrete projects, and parking structures.

