Sheets Smith Wealth Management Has $1.94 Million Holdings in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Sheets Smith Wealth Management lowered its position in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 1.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 40,242 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 665 shares during the quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $1,939,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in USB. Cetera Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 25.1% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 27,885 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,277,000 after acquiring an additional 5,596 shares during the period. Investment Management of Virginia LLC increased its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 0.9% during the first quarter. Investment Management of Virginia LLC now owns 40,597 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,956,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares during the period. BTIM Corp. increased its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 3.8% during the first quarter. BTIM Corp. now owns 1,605,781 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $77,383,000 after acquiring an additional 58,254 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 7,419,203 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $339,026,000 after acquiring an additional 399,480 shares during the period. Finally, Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,148,000. Institutional investors own 74.66% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Vice Chairman James B. Kelligrew sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.61, for a total value of $1,012,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 49,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,504,941.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Gillern Jeffry H. Von sold 4,669 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.14, for a total transaction of $248,110.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 37,233 shares of company stock valued at $1,907,734 over the last 90 days. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:USB traded down $0.53 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $52.65. 1,385,148 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,179,586. The stock has a market capitalization of $83.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.84, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.08. U.S. Bancorp has a 12 month low of $43.14 and a 12 month high of $55.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.84.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00. The firm had revenue of $5.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.62 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 27.02% and a return on equity of 15.53%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.96 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently commented on USB. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. U.S. Bancorp has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.33.

U.S. Bancorp Company Profile

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. It operates in five segments: Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support.

