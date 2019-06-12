So-Young International (NASDAQ:SY) & MTECH ACQUISITI/SH CL A (NASDAQ:MTEC) Head to Head Contrast

So-Young International (NASDAQ:SY) and MTECH ACQUISITI/SH CL A (NASDAQ:MTEC) are both small-cap companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, risk, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares So-Young International and MTECH ACQUISITI/SH CL A’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets So-Young International N/A N/A N/A MTECH ACQUISITI/SH CL A N/A 1.35% 0.12%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares So-Young International and MTECH ACQUISITI/SH CL A’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio So-Young International $89.77 million 16.83 $8.01 million N/A N/A MTECH ACQUISITI/SH CL A N/A N/A -$30,000.00 N/A N/A

So-Young International has higher revenue and earnings than MTECH ACQUISITI/SH CL A.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

29.4% of MTECH ACQUISITI/SH CL A shares are held by institutional investors. 22.6% of MTECH ACQUISITI/SH CL A shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for So-Young International and MTECH ACQUISITI/SH CL A, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score So-Young International 0 0 4 0 3.00 MTECH ACQUISITI/SH CL A 0 0 0 0 N/A

So-Young International currently has a consensus target price of $19.17, indicating a potential upside of 28.72%. Given So-Young International’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe So-Young International is more favorable than MTECH ACQUISITI/SH CL A.

About So-Young International

So-Young International Inc. operates an online platform for discovering, evaluating, and reserving medical aesthetic services. The company facilitates research for treatments, read reviews about them, and book appointments on the platform and blog under the name Beauty Diaries. Its platform enables users to discover content and share their own experience on medical aesthetics procedures, and leads users to reserve treatment services from medical aesthetic service providers for offline treatment in China and internationally. The company provides Software as a Service and professional training programs for medical service providers in aesthetic, dental, dermatology, ophthalmology, gynecology, and physical examination sectors. So-Young International Inc. was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

About MTECH ACQUISITI/SH CL A

MTech Acquisition Corp. does not have significant business. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company intends to invest in businesses that are ancillary to the production, distribution, and sale of cannabis. MTech Acquisition Corp. was incorporated in 2017 and is based in Orlando, Florida.

