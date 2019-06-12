SOL Capital Management CO Has $1.12 Million Stake in CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS)

SOL Capital Management CO increased its holdings in shares of CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) by 21.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 20,782 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,680 shares during the period. SOL Capital Management CO’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $1,121,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 22.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 92,954,958 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $6,090,409,000 after acquiring an additional 16,757,941 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc boosted its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 1.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 84,873,814 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $6,681,267,000 after acquiring an additional 1,445,887 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 30.6% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 39,263,265 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $2,572,528,000 after acquiring an additional 9,194,005 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 6,858.5% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 25,089,377 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $383,000 after acquiring an additional 24,728,818 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 24.6% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 17,939,831 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,175,418,000 after acquiring an additional 3,543,504 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.48% of the company’s stock.

Get CVS Health alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CVS shares. ValuEngine cut CVS Health from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 28th. CIBC restated a “market perform” rating on shares of CVS Health in a report on Monday, April 15th. Oppenheimer cut CVS Health from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Argus reduced their price objective on CVS Health from $100.00 to $80.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 25th. Finally, SunTrust Banks reduced their price objective on CVS Health to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. CVS Health has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.48.

Shares of NYSE CVS traded down $0.72 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $53.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,536,288 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,445,095. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. CVS Health Corp has a fifty-two week low of $51.72 and a fifty-two week high of $82.15. The company has a market cap of $70.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.52, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.88.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The pharmacy operator reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.12. CVS Health had a negative net margin of 0.08% and a positive return on equity of 16.80%. The company had revenue of $61.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.48 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 34.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that CVS Health Corp will post 6.85 earnings per share for the current year.

WARNING: “SOL Capital Management CO Has $1.12 Million Stake in CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS)” was posted by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this article on another domain, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of international trademark & copyright law. The legal version of this article can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2019/06/12/sol-capital-management-co-has-1-12-million-stake-in-cvs-health-corp-nysecvs.html.

CVS Health Company Profile

CVS Health Corporation provides health services and plans in the United States. Its Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, such as plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, Medicare Part D, clinical, disease management, and medical spend management services.

See Also: What is a Fibonacci Channel?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS).

Receive News & Ratings for CVS Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVS Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.