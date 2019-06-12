SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY) Position Lowered by Alera Investment Advisors LLC

Alera Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY) by 11.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 23,302 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,992 shares during the period. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF comprises 1.1% of Alera Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Alera Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $2,316,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the first quarter worth about $45,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the first quarter worth about $51,000. Pinnacle Bank purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Archford Capital Strategies LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the first quarter worth about $59,000. Finally, Northwest Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 86.8% in the first quarter. Northwest Wealth Management LLC now owns 607 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SDY opened at $100.23 on Wednesday. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 52-week low of $84.28 and a 52-week high of $101.92.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Profile

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

