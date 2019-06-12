State of Tennessee Treasury Department Boosts Stake in Baker Hughes A GE Co (NYSE:BHGE)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its stake in shares of Baker Hughes A GE Co (NYSE:BHGE) by 58.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 211,290 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 78,248 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department’s holdings in Baker Hughes A GE were worth $5,857,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Baker Hughes A GE by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 38,089,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,055,851,000 after acquiring an additional 3,079,874 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Baker Hughes A GE by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 36,476,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $784,250,000 after acquiring an additional 3,826,019 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of Baker Hughes A GE by 45.4% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 11,652,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,532,000 after acquiring an additional 3,635,694 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Baker Hughes A GE by 72.5% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 10,141,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,034,000 after acquiring an additional 4,260,917 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Baker Hughes A GE by 31.2% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,024,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,283,000 after acquiring an additional 1,432,685 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Baker Hughes A GE alerts:

BHGE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Baker Hughes A GE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 14th. Societe Generale initiated coverage on shares of Baker Hughes A GE in a research report on Wednesday, February 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Baker Hughes A GE from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Baker Hughes A GE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Baker Hughes A GE in a research report on Sunday, March 10th. They set a “conviction-buy” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.35.

Shares of BHGE traded down $0.66 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $22.50. 95,243 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,555,749. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.50, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 0.84. Baker Hughes A GE Co has a 12-month low of $20.09 and a 12-month high of $35.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Baker Hughes A GE (NYSE:BHGE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $5.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.63 billion. Baker Hughes A GE had a net margin of 0.68% and a return on equity of 0.88%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.09 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Baker Hughes A GE Co will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 21st were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 20th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.20%. Baker Hughes A GE’s dividend payout ratio is currently 109.09%.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “State of Tennessee Treasury Department Boosts Stake in Baker Hughes A GE Co (NYSE:BHGE)” was originally posted by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this piece of content on another website, it was stolen and republished in violation of U.S. and international trademark and copyright law. The original version of this piece of content can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2019/06/12/state-of-tennessee-treasury-department-boosts-stake-in-baker-hughes-a-ge-co-nysebhge.html.

Baker Hughes A GE Company Profile

Baker Hughes, a GE company provides integrated oilfield products, services, and digital solutions worldwide. Its Oilfield Services segment offers drilling, wireline, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention services; and drilling and completions fluids, completions tools and systems, wellbore intervention tools and services, artificial lift systems, pressure pumping systems, and oilfield and industrial chemicals for integrated oil and natural gas, and oilfield service companies.

Further Reading: What is a resistance level?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BHGE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Baker Hughes A GE Co (NYSE:BHGE).

Receive News & Ratings for Baker Hughes A GE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baker Hughes A GE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.