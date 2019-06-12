State of Tennessee Treasury Department Grows Position in Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its position in Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) by 12.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 279,136 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,000 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department’s holdings in Medical Properties Trust were worth $5,167,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its position in Medical Properties Trust by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 550,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,181,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 277,165 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,182,000 after acquiring an additional 24,717 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $1,730,000. Vanguard Group Inc boosted its stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 52,939,728 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $789,331,000 after acquiring an additional 454,630 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC boosted its stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 29.3% during the 1st quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC now owns 207,918 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,849,000 after acquiring an additional 47,077 shares in the last quarter. 80.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MPW has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank increased their target price on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 29th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.79.

In related news, Director Michael G. Stewart sold 6,830 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.47, for a total value of $126,150.10. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 224,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,148,639.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Edward K. Aldag, Jr. sold 273,577 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.72, for a total transaction of $5,121,361.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,160,784 shares in the company, valued at $40,449,876.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MPW stock traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $17.82. 521,574 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,388,424. The company has a quick ratio of 9.37, a current ratio of 9.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Medical Properties Trust, Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.56 and a 52-week high of $18.92. The firm has a market cap of $7.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.01, a PEG ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.63.

Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $180.45 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $182.00 million. Medical Properties Trust had a return on equity of 7.98% and a net margin of 131.84%. The company’s revenue was down 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.36 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Medical Properties Trust, Inc. will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 13th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 12th. Medical Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 72.99%.

Medical Properties Trust Company Profile

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust formed to capitalize on the changing trends in healthcare delivery by acquiring and developing net-leased healthcare facilities. MPT's financing model helps facilitate acquisitions and recapitalizations and allows operators of hospitals and other healthcare facilities to unlock the value of their real estate assets to fund facility improvements, technology upgrades and other investments in operations.

