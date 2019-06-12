State of Wisconsin Investment Board Boosts Stake in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

State of Wisconsin Investment Board grew its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) by 8.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 834,498 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 65,312 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $57,138,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc raised its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 2.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 51,601,229 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,951,622,000 after buying an additional 1,214,362 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Emerson Electric in the fourth quarter worth about $100,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its position in Emerson Electric by 38.1% in the fourth quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 10,517 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $628,000 after purchasing an additional 2,901 shares during the period. Wright Investors Service Inc. increased its position in Emerson Electric by 43.6% in the fourth quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc. now owns 26,710 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,596,000 after purchasing an additional 8,110 shares during the period. Finally, CWM Advisors LLC increased its position in Emerson Electric by 17.3% in the fourth quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 9,118 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $545,000 after purchasing an additional 1,343 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Emerson Electric alerts:

Shares of Emerson Electric stock traded down $0.77 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $62.69. 98,474 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,344,470. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.54, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.30. Emerson Electric Co. has a 1-year low of $55.38 and a 1-year high of $79.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84. The company had revenue of $4.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.64 billion. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 24.63% and a net margin of 12.81%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.76 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Emerson Electric Co. will post 3.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th were given a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.13%. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is currently 57.99%.

In related news, VP Bell Katherine Button sold 15,791 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.91, for a total value of $1,009,202.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 30,304 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,936,728.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

EMR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Emerson Electric from $80.00 to $74.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Emerson Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $67.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Monday, April 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.47.

WARNING: “State of Wisconsin Investment Board Boosts Stake in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)” was first reported by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this article on another website, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of United States and international copyright and trademark law. The original version of this article can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2019/06/12/state-of-wisconsin-investment-board-boosts-stake-in-emerson-electric-co-nyseemr.html.

Emerson Electric Profile

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions to industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. The company's Automation Solutions segment offers products and integrated solutions, including measurement and analytical instrumentation; valves, actuators, and regulators; industrial solutions; and process control systems and solutions.

Further Reading: What Factors Can Affect Return on Equity?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EMR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR).

Receive News & Ratings for Emerson Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emerson Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.