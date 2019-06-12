State Street (NYSE:STT) PT Lowered to $69.00

State Street (NYSE:STT) had its target price lowered by Morgan Stanley from $76.00 to $69.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the asset manager’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 25.66% from the company’s current price.

STT has been the topic of several other research reports. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “market perform” rating and set a $63.00 price objective (down previously from $75.00) on shares of State Street in a report on Wednesday. Buckingham Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 price objective (down previously from $83.00) on shares of State Street in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of State Street from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $59.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective (down previously from $75.00) on shares of State Street in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of State Street from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. State Street currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.70.

Get State Street alerts:

State Street stock opened at $54.91 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.45. State Street has a 12-month low of $53.53 and a 12-month high of $100.93. The firm has a market cap of $21.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.61, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.46.

State Street (NYSE:STT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The asset manager reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.05. State Street had a net margin of 18.77% and a return on equity of 13.44%. The company had revenue of $2.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.92 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.62 EPS. State Street’s quarterly revenue was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that State Street will post 6.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Jeffrey N. Carp sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.22, for a total value of $1,580,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Gregory L. Summe bought 3,000 shares of State Street stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $64.50 per share, with a total value of $193,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of STT. FMR LLC grew its position in State Street by 35.9% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,222,073 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,149,266,000 after buying an additional 4,816,904 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in State Street by 19.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,075,321 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,707,639,000 after buying an additional 4,355,656 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in State Street during the fourth quarter valued at about $257,096,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in State Street by 181.2% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,138,809 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $272,376,000 after buying an additional 2,666,972 shares during the period. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its position in State Street by 6,371.9% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 2,604,034 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 2,563,798 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.63% of the company’s stock.

State Street Company Profile

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. It offers investment servicing products and services, including custody; product and participant level accounting; daily pricing and administration; master trust and master custody; depotbank services; record-keeping; cash management; foreign exchange, brokerage, and other trading services; securities finance; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

Recommended Story: Forex

Receive News & Ratings for State Street Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for State Street and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.