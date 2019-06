STD LF ABERDEEN/ADR (OTCMKTS:SLFPY) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of STD LF ABERDEEN/ADR (OTCMKTS:SLFPY) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Standard Life plc provides asset management and long-term savings solutions. The company’s product and service includes pensions, individual savings accounts, investment bonds and mutual funds. It also offers life assurance, investment trust, wealth management and support services. Standard Life plc is headquartered in Edinburgh, the United Kingdom. “

Get STD LF ABERDEEN/ADR alerts:

Separately, ValuEngine raised STD LF ABERDEEN/ADR from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, May 24th.

SLFPY opened at $13.96 on Friday. STD LF ABERDEEN/ADR has a fifty-two week low of $11.03 and a fifty-two week high of $47.50.

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 4th. Investors of record on Friday, April 12th were paid a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 11th.

STD LF ABERDEEN/ADR Company Profile

Standard Life Aberdeen plc provides asset management services in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, and Asia. The company offers investment solutions and funds; long-term savings and investment products to individual and corporate customers; and life insurance and savings products. It provides its products through institutional, wholesale, and retail distribution channels.

Featured Story: What is a trade deficit?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on STD LF ABERDEEN/ADR (SLFPY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for STD LF ABERDEEN/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STD LF ABERDEEN/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.