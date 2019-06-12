Stock Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for June, 12th (AB, ARPO, CASY, CBSH, CGC, COMM, CSX, CTHR, EV, FSLY)

Stock Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Wednesday, June 12th:

AllianceBernstein (NYSE:AB) was upgraded by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc from a neutral rating to a buy rating. They currently have $35.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $31.50.

HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of Aerpio Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:ARPO). They issued a neutral rating and a $0.99 target price on the stock.

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY) had its price target boosted by Barclays PLC from $123.00 to $140.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. The firm currently has $50.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “Shares of Commerce Bancshares have marginally underperformed the industry over the past six months. The company has an impressive earnings surprise history. Its earnings have surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate in three of the trailing four quarters. While solid loan and deposit balances, higher interest rates, efforts to grow fee income and strong balance sheet position will continue supporting the company's profitability, persistently mounting operating expenses (mainly due to higher compensation costs) are likely to hamper bottom-line growth to some extent. Moreover, the company's exposure to risky loan portfolios remains a major near-term concern as it will likely hamper financials. Though there has been an improvement in the housing sector, any further deterioration in the real estate prices will pose a problem for the company.”

Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Canopy Growth (NYSE:CGC). The firm issued an outperform rating and a $107.57 target price on the stock.

Commscope (NASDAQ:COMM) was upgraded by analysts at Rosenblatt Securities from a neutral rating to a buy rating. Rosenblatt Securities currently has $22.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $24.00.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) had its price target lowered by Deutsche Bank AG from $89.00 to $87.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Roth Capital assumed coverage on shares of Charles & Colvard, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTHR). The firm issued a buy rating and a $2.50 price target on the stock.

Eaton Vance (NYSE:EV) had its neutral rating reissued by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. Credit Suisse Group AG currently has a $44.00 target price on the stock.

Raymond James began coverage on shares of Fastly (NYSE:FSLY). They issued a market perform rating and a $22.87 price target on the stock.

IMV (NYSE:IMV) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright. The firm currently has a $11.50 price target on the stock. The analysts wrote, “Valuation and risks to price target achievement. We reiterate our Buy rating and $11.50 price target. Our valuation is based on our clinical net present value (NPV) model, which allows us to flex multiple assumptions affecting a drug’s potential commercial profile. Our valuation is currently based on the opportunities in the U.S. for only DPX-Survivac, the leading asset, in ovarian cancer (approximately 43% valuation contribution, 30% chance of success), DLBCL (15% valuation contribution, 15% chance of success), and the indications in the basket trial (41% valuation contribution, 10% chance of success).””

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR) was upgraded by analysts at Rosenblatt Securities from a sell rating to a neutral rating. The firm currently has $27.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $24.00.

CICC Research started coverage on shares of Luckin Coffee (NYSE:LK). CICC Research issued a buy rating on the stock.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) had its price target trimmed by Deutsche Bank AG from $198.00 to $196.00. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY) had its target price boosted by Raymond James from $50.00 to $60.00. They currently have a positive rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Pola Orbis (OTCMKTS:PORBF) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “POLA Orbis Holdings Inc. develops, manufactures and sells cosmetics and related products primarily in Japan and internationally. It offers cosmetics; skincare products; health foods and fashion items. The company’s brand portfolio includes Jurlique, H2O, POLA, ORBIS, ORLANE, THREE and Decencia. POLA Orbis Holdings Inc. is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan. “

PREMIER FOODS P/ADR (OTCMKTS:PRRFY) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Premier Foods plc, along with its subsidiaries, is engaged in the manufacturing, processing, and distribution of food and beverage products in the United Kingdom and other European countries. The Company operates in three divisions: Grocery, Hovis and Chilled. Grocery division is comprised of cakes, soups, vegetables, stocks, gravies, spreads, desserts. Hovis segment is comprised of wrapped bread, morning goods, and frozen part-baked products. The chilled segment is comprised of chilled and frozen meat-free products and chilled ready meal. The top brands offered by the company include: Hovis, Mr. Kipling, Quorn, Sharwoods, Cadbury, Bisto, Branston, Ambrosia, Loyd Grossman and Batchelors. Premier Foods plc is headquartered in St Albans, the United Kingdom. “

Perspecta (NASDAQ:PRSP) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. They currently have $26.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Perspecta delivers IT services and business solutions to all levels of government in the United States. Their enterprise-based offerings and solutions for U.S. government customers include: Cloud, Platform and IT Outsourcing Services, Enterprise and Cloud Applications, Enterprise Security, Mobility and Workplace, and Analytics. They have existing contracts with a range of public sector entities ranging from the U.S. Department of Veteran Affairs and the U.S. Department of Defense, to the United States Postal Service, the U.S. National Aeronautics and Space Administration, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration and large state and local government customers such as the county of San Diego, California. “

Pretium Resources (NYSE:PVG) (TSE:PVG) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “Pretium Resources Inc. is engaged in the acquisition, exploration and development of precious metal resource properties in the Americas. The Company owns the Snowfield and Brucejack Projects located in Northwest British Columbia, Canada. Its mineral interests consist of gold/copper/silver exploration projects. Pretium Resources Inc. is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada. “

RANDSTAD HLDG N/ADR (OTCMKTS:RANJY) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Randstad Holding NV operates as a global provider of HR services including temporary staffing, permanent placement, recruitment of middle and senior managers, on site consulting, seconded specialists and specialized HR services. Its staffing segment service comprise of temporary staffing, permanent placement and (high-volume) specialties; the inhouse service segment specializes in the provision of high-volume, skilled flexible labor; aimed at improving labor flexibility, retention, productivity and efficiency while HR solutions & managed services segment offers a comprehensive range of HR project management, HR management and HR consultancy services. The Company also recruits supervisors, managers, professionals, interim specialists and consultants with professional qualifications for middle and senior management positions. Randstad Holding NV is headquartered in Diemen, the Netherlands. “

Ra Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RARX) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Ra Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It involved in the discovery and development of novel therapeutics for the treatment of diseases caused by excessive or uncontrolled activation of the complement system. Ra Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts. “

Ring Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:REI) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Ring Energy, Inc. is engaged in the exploration and development of oil and gas. The company operates primarily in Texas and Kansas. Ring Energy, Inc. is based in TULSA, United States. “

State Street (NYSE:STT) had its price target reduced by Morgan Stanley from $76.00 to $69.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

State Street (NYSE:STT) had its target price trimmed by Raymond James from $84.00 to $68.00. Raymond James currently has a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) was downgraded by analysts at Nomura from a neutral rating to a reduce rating. The firm currently has $234.18 price target on the stock.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) had its price target cut by Deutsche Bank AG from $200.00 to $197.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Wendys (NASDAQ:WEN). Evercore ISI issued an in-line rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock.

Xiaomi (OTCMKTS:XIACF) was downgraded by analysts at OTR Global to a positive rating.

