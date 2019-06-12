Stock Traders Purchase Large Volume of Rio Tinto Call Options (NYSE:RIO)

Rio Tinto plc ADR (NYSE:RIO) saw unusually large options trading on Tuesday. Traders acquired 13,521 call options on the company. This is an increase of 1,217% compared to the average daily volume of 1,027 call options.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RIO. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Rio Tinto in the first quarter valued at $109,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Rio Tinto in the first quarter valued at $393,000. Accident Compensation Corp boosted its holdings in Rio Tinto by 2.0% in the first quarter. Accident Compensation Corp now owns 81,572 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $4,801,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC acquired a new position in Rio Tinto in the first quarter valued at $256,000. Finally, Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA boosted its holdings in Rio Tinto by 13.9% in the first quarter. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA now owns 7,591 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $447,000 after acquiring an additional 926 shares during the last quarter. 8.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have weighed in on RIO. Zacks Investment Research raised Rio Tinto from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Vertical Research raised Rio Tinto from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Vertical Group raised Rio Tinto from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. BNP Paribas downgraded Rio Tinto from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Barclays downgraded Rio Tinto from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Rio Tinto has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.58.

Rio Tinto stock opened at $60.27 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market cap of $76.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.89 and a beta of 0.80. Rio Tinto has a fifty-two week low of $44.62 and a fifty-two week high of $63.27.

Rio Tinto Company Profile

Rio Tinto Group engages in finding, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminium, silver, molybdenum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and uranium. It is also involved in the alumina production; primary aluminium smelting; bauxite mining; alumina refining; and ilmenite mining, as well as provision of gypsum.

