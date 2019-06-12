Summit Materials (NYSE:SUM) Stock Price Down 6%

Summit Materials Inc (NYSE:SUM)’s share price traded down 6% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $13.47 and last traded at $13.69. 2,996,996 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 76% from the average session volume of 1,700,724 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.57.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Summit Materials in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Summit Materials from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Scotiabank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Summit Materials in a report on Thursday, February 14th. Finally, Berenberg Bank started coverage on Summit Materials in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Summit Materials has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.50.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a PE ratio of 91.27, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.99.

Summit Materials (NYSE:SUM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The construction company reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.60) by $0.11. Summit Materials had a return on equity of 1.78% and a net margin of 0.97%. The firm had revenue of $305.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $312.42 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.55) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Summit Materials Inc will post 0.76 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SUM. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its position in Summit Materials by 40.6% during the 1st quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,586 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,036 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Summit Materials by 27.1% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,516 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 1,388 shares during the last quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new position in Summit Materials during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in Summit Materials by 23.8% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 12,590 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $200,000 after purchasing an additional 2,421 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sheets Smith Wealth Management raised its position in Summit Materials by 24.0% during the 1st quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 14,904 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $237,000 after purchasing an additional 2,883 shares during the last quarter.

Summit Materials Company Profile (NYSE:SUM)

Summit Materials, Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells construction materials and related downstream products for the public infrastructure, residential and nonresidential, and other markets. It operates in three segments: West, East, and Cement. The company's products include aggregates, cement, ready-mix concrete, asphalt paving mixes, and concrete products, as well as plastics components.

