Superior Industries International (NYSE:SUP) Trading Up 9.7%

Superior Industries International Inc (NYSE:SUP)’s share price was up 9.7% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $3.83 and last traded at $4.07. Approximately 11,062 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 365,662 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.71.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on SUP shares. Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of Superior Industries International in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. TheStreet upgraded Superior Industries International from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Superior Industries International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. ValuEngine upgraded Superior Industries International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities started coverage on Superior Industries International in a report on Wednesday, February 13th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.85.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market cap of $101.95 million, a P/E ratio of -79.40 and a beta of 2.14.

Superior Industries International (NYSE:SUP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The auto parts company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $357.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $363.53 million. Superior Industries International had a net margin of 1.19% and a return on equity of 1.21%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.15 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Superior Industries International Inc will post -0.46 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 5th will be paid a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.07%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 3rd. Superior Industries International’s payout ratio is presently -720.00%.

In related news, Director Richard J. Giromini acquired 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $4.37 per share, for a total transaction of $87,400.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 42,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $185,725. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of Superior Industries International by 20.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 11,858 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 2,004 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in Superior Industries International by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 35,447 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $171,000 after purchasing an additional 2,057 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Superior Industries International by 135.1% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,291 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 3,040 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in Superior Industries International by 9.0% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 43,400 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $207,000 after purchasing an additional 3,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Superior Industries International by 18.7% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 41,488 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $200,000 after purchasing an additional 6,528 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.22% of the company’s stock.

Superior Industries International, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells aluminum wheels to the original equipment manufacturers in North America and Europe. It supplies cast aluminum wheels to the automobile and light truck manufacturers. The company offers its products under the ATS, RIAL, ALUTEC, and ANZIO brand names.

