Swap Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $540.00 (XWP)

Swap (CURRENCY:XWP) traded 0% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on June 12th. Swap has a market cap of $234,235.00 and approximately $540.00 worth of Swap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Swap has traded down 13.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Swap coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0526 or 0.00000655 BTC on exchanges including TradeOgre and Graviex.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Swap alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00004971 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.43 or 0.00417067 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $189.09 or 0.02359277 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00012557 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001562 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0333 or 0.00000415 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $12.67 or 0.00158037 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0679 or 0.00000848 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00004150 BTC.

Swap Profile

Swap’s total supply is 4,454,536 coins. The official website for Swap is swap.fyi. Swap’s official Twitter account is @_realSwap. The Reddit community for Swap is /r/SwapProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Swap Coin Trading

Swap can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: TradeOgre and Graviex. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Swap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Swap should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Swap using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Swap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Swap and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.