Swiss National Bank Has $12.32 Million Position in American Airlines Group Inc (NASDAQ:AAL)

Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of American Airlines Group Inc (NASDAQ:AAL) by 3.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 387,800 shares of the airline’s stock after buying an additional 14,500 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in American Airlines Group were worth $12,317,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AAL. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. grew its holdings in shares of American Airlines Group by 100.0% in the first quarter. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. now owns 800 shares of the airline’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Airlines Group in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. JNBA Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of American Airlines Group in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Financial Gravity Companies Inc. bought a new stake in shares of American Airlines Group in the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Howe & Rusling Inc. bought a new stake in shares of American Airlines Group in the first quarter worth $39,000. 79.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, President Robert D. Isom, Jr. bought 15,000 shares of American Airlines Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $27.75 per share, with a total value of $416,250.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the president now owns 768,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,333,395.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO W Douglas Parker bought 50,000 shares of American Airlines Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $28.09 per share, for a total transaction of $1,404,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,201,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,843,955.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 95,000 shares of company stock worth $2,674,350 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ AAL traded up $0.20 on Wednesday, hitting $30.78. 71,431 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,215,520. The company has a market capitalization of $13.61 billion, a PE ratio of 6.79 and a beta of 1.61. American Airlines Group Inc has a 52-week low of $27.02 and a 52-week high of $44.30.

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th. The airline reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.02. American Airlines Group had a negative return on equity of 356.47% and a net margin of 3.15%. The business had revenue of $10.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.75 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that American Airlines Group Inc will post 5.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 8th were given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 7th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.30%. American Airlines Group’s payout ratio is 8.79%.

Several analysts recently commented on AAL shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered American Airlines Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 15th. ValuEngine lowered American Airlines Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 15th. Deutsche Bank downgraded American Airlines Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $28.81 to $35.63 in a research report on Friday, March 1st. BidaskClub downgraded American Airlines Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on American Airlines Group from $59.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.31.

About American Airlines Group

American Airlines Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. It provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated a mainline fleet of 956 aircraft. It serves 350 destinations in approximately 50 countries, principally from its hubs in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, London Heathrow, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, DC The company was formerly known as AMR Corporation and changed its name to American Airlines Group Inc in December 2013.

