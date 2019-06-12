Swiss National Bank Has $12.62 Million Position in Five Below Inc (NASDAQ:FIVE)

Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in Five Below Inc (NASDAQ:FIVE) by 3.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 101,559 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,200 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Five Below were worth $12,619,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of FIVE. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Five Below by 5.3% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 112,294 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $13,952,000 after buying an additional 5,639 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Five Below by 1.6% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 784,166 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $97,433,000 after buying an additional 12,450 shares in the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. acquired a new stake in Five Below in the first quarter valued at $204,000. Icon Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Five Below in the first quarter valued at $60,000. Finally, Miles Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in Five Below in the first quarter valued at $236,000. Institutional investors own 95.85% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Kathleen S. Barclay sold 2,500 shares of Five Below stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.86, for a total transaction of $352,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,135 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,850,196.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael Romanko sold 7,881 shares of Five Below stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.00, for a total transaction of $1,056,054.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 27,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,739,538. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 55,381 shares of company stock worth $7,344,004. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ FIVE traded up $0.29 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $130.32. 6,774 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,071,401. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. Five Below Inc has a 1 year low of $86.57 and a 1 year high of $148.21. The firm has a market cap of $7.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.81.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 5th. The specialty retailer reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35. Five Below had a return on equity of 25.21% and a net margin of 9.43%. The firm had revenue of $364.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $362.28 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.35 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Five Below Inc will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current year.

FIVE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BidaskClub upgraded Five Below from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Five Below from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $128.30 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, February 22nd. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Five Below from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and set a $147.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Five Below in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $140.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $120.00 price target on shares of Five Below in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $135.17.

About Five Below

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. It offers accessories, including novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and T-shirts, as well as nail polishes, lip glosses, fragrances, and branded cosmetics; and items used to complete and personalize living space, including glitter lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty décor, and related items, as well as provides storage options for the customers room.

